Mississippi gets $8 million for home meal delivery program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith announced Mississippi will receive $7,992,629 from HHS Administration for Community Living (ACL).

The funds will be used to help meet the needs of older adults and people with disabilities as communities implement measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The CARES Act funding will provide for home-delivered meals, in-home care services, respite care and other support to families and caregivers.

Note:

· The $88,920 tribal award is going to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

· The $941,295 Centers for Independent Living award is going to the Jackson-based Living Independence For Everyone Mississippi.