Mississippi Forestry Commission monitoring two wildfires

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Forestry Commission said crews are monitoring two South Mississippi wildfires.

“Our crews responded to two large fires yesterday, one in Hancock County and one in Harrison County. While the fires remain active, our crews do have them contained,” said MFC State Forester Russell Bozeman.

Bozeman said crews worked overnight to contain both fires. The fire in Harrison County was contained at approximately 500 acres and the Hancock County fire was contained at approximately 1,000 acres.

“We have crews adding additional fire lines for containment and continuing to monitor both locations,” said Bozeman. “Our primary concern now is that the fires will pick back up due to the weather conditions in south Mississippi.”

Over the past several weeks, south Mississippi has experienced very little rainfall. This paired with high winds and low relative humidity is a recipe for potentially catastrophic wildfires. Much of the rest of the state is also experiencing weather conditions that are prime for wildfire outbreaks.

“While Harrison County is the only county with an active burn ban in place, Mississippians, especially those living south of Interstate 20, should avoid outdoor burning until weather conditions are more conducive,” Bozeman said. “If you are burning, you should check your local forecast and use extreme caution.”

Wildfire Risk Alert! Central and South MS's high winds and low relative humidity currently have MS at high risk for #wildfire. Check your local forecasts for current weather conditions. Please avoid any and all outdoor burning at this time. #wildfireprevention #MSforestry pic.twitter.com/UrUZ094DDZ — MS Forestry Commission (@MSForestryComm) May 6, 2020