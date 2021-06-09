Mississippi families impacted by end of unemployment benefits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Families in Mississippi will get the last part of their federal unemployment benefits on Saturday, June 12. April Jackson said the benefits were keeping her and her seven children afloat for the time being.

Gov. Tate Reeves believe the move will help fill thousands of available jobs in the state.

Jackson, who is a single mother of seven, said she’s sent applications to several employers, hoping they will see her potential.

State Representative Chris Bell (D-Miss.) said he’s opposed to the cut-off.

“We’re in a situation where there should have been an opportunity to sit down with lawmakers like myself. Before we say, ‘We’re going to take away $300,’ just because certain businesses can’t find employees,” said Rep. Bell.

There are 25 states ending the $300 dollars unemployment benefits ahead of President Biden’s scheduled end on September 6, 2021.

“It’s always, react to certain situations without having a plan in place, and that is one of the things hurting the State of Mississippi,” said Rep. Bell.

“Just making it, I got help of the people. They help me,” said Jackson.

Mississippi joined Alaska, Iowa, and Missouri among the first states to opt out of the pandemic era programs.