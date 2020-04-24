Mississippi Elvis Festival goes virtual

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) – The switch to virtual events during the coronavirus pandemic includes a festival honoring the king of rock ‘n’ roll.

Organizers for the Tupelo Elvis Festival in Mississippi announced Wednesday the music event slated to be held in June will now be a virtual gathering.

The director of the festival tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal the health and safety of patrons has been the most important thing.

The annual fest honoring Tupelo-born Elvis Presley features performances from musicians and includes a competition to qualify for the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Contest held in Memphis.