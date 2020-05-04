Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Mississippi coronavirus hotline operating under new hours

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is operating under new hours.

The Mississippi State Department of Health says the hotline will operate seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The hotline number is 877-978-6453.

