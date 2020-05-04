Mississippi coronavirus hotline operating under new hours

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On May 4, 2020, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) will be joining in the celebration of International Firefighters’ Day which began on May 4, 1999, after the deaths of five Australian firefighters in a wildland fire.

New this year, the NFFF is asking members of the public to light their homes in “red” on May 4-5 to celebrate International Firefighters’ Day. They ask that families share their stories on social media using #ShineYourLight4Firefighters.