Breaking News
Graduation cancelled or postponed? View the latest information for graduating seniors

Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

City of New Orleans Coronavirus Updates

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Latest Coronavirus News

Mississippi AG plans to sue China over coronavirus outbreak

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced that she is preparing to file a lawsuit against China to hold the nation accountable for the malicious and dangerous acts that caused death, health injuries, and serious economic loss from the COVID-19 crisis.

“Too many Mississippians have suffered as a result of China’s cover-up,” said Fitch. “They must not be allowed to act with impunity. Mississippians deserve justice and I will seek that in court.”

Her case will seek damages under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA) and is similar to a case filed earlier this week by the State of Missouri. 

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News