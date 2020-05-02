Missing Person Reported to NOPD Second District

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is seeking to locate an adult female reported as missing.

The reporting person told police that she last spoke with Yvette Picou (pictured, DOB: 10-10-1969) via telephone on April 26, 2020. On April 27, Picou advised a family member that she was thinking about checking herself into an unknown treatment facility. Picou has not been seen at the known location. Several attempts to reach Picou via telephone have yielded negative results.

Anyone with information on Picou’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.