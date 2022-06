MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Friday, June 24, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators reported they are currently searching for a missing person.

Lakeithvion Coleman, photo provided by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

According to deputies, on June 22, 2022, 20-year-old Lakeithvion Coleman of Monroe left his home on foot. Deputies described Coleman as a Black male, six feet tall and weighing 180 lbs. Deputies did not have a clothing description available.

If you know where Coleman is, contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)-329-1200.