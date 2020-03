Sunday night the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help in finding a missing child.

Three-year-old Cali Johnson was last seen around 11:00 am on Sunday in the 400 Block of Timberwood Drive in Gretna.

She is four feet tall, weighs about 50 pounds, and has black braided hair with brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen Cali Johnson is asked to call the Detective Bureau at at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.