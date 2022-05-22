UPDATE: False River will reopen at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Pointe Coupee Parish Government says that the recovery efforts have been completed. Sheriff Rene’ Thibodeaux says that Dr. Kenneth St. Romain’s body was found around 9:15 a.m.

St. Romain was a dentist in Baton Rouge.

ORIGINAL STORY: POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was killed in a boating accident on False River on Friday night, according to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Rene’ Thibodeaux says that two bass boats collided almost head-on at 10 p.m. on Friday. Neighbors living on the river heard a loud noise, brought their boats out, and were able to rescue two people. They were sent to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge.

Thibodeaux says that Shea Mouton was killed in the crash. 41-year-old Kenneth St. Romain is still missing. Mouton was driving the boat when it crashed.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), along with multiple deputies from different sheriff’s offices, have been out with their helicopters, sonars, and boats since 6:30 a.m. The first search effort concluded at 4 a.m.

LDWF and the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office have shut False River down until further notice.

This is a developing story.