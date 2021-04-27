Miss the Pink Moon last night? One more chance to view another next month!

Last night’s Pink Moon was spectacular across southeast Louisiana and New Orleans given our forecast for clear skies and optimal viewing conditions.

Kristopher Rousse, Cut Off

Rick Erbach, Metairie

This is a phenomenon that occurs twice annually, so if you missed it last night, look up again in May, specifically May 26th.

The moon, itself, does not appear pink but, instead, is named ‘Pink Moon’ after a wildflower known as the creeping phlox or moss phlox, which blooms this time of year.

A supermoon occurs when appearing nearest Earth’s surface in orbit monthly. The Pink Moon, occurs annually these two months of the year each Spring.

