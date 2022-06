MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Saturday, June 18, 2022, Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival Gracie Reichman won Miss Louisiana 2022.

According to The News Star, Reichman is a Colfax, La., native and an incoming senior at Louisiana Tech University. Reichman is majoring in kinesiology and health sciences with a focus on sports medicine. She has been involved with the Miss Louisiana Organization since she was 12-years-old.

Photo courtesy of The Miss Louisiana Organization Facebook page

The Miss Louisiana pageant happened at the University of Louisiana at Monroe.