NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Mother’s Milk of Louisiana at Ochsner Baptist is in need of donations after experiencing a decline in donor milk following Hurricane Ida.

The milk bank is one of 31 milk banks in the United States and the only one in Louisiana.

According to the milk bank’s founder, Dr. Harley Ginsberg, since opening in 2018, the Mother’s Milk Bank of Louisiana has dispensed more than 1,480 gallons of human milk across the state to babies in need.

“Right now, there are 25 or 26 neonatal ICUs in the state of Louisiana, and we’re supplying almost… I think the last count was either 19 or 20 of them with donor human milk,” said Dr. Ginsberg.

The donor milk is screened, pasteurized, tested, and dispensed to premature babies, like twins Gianna and Genevieve DeLatte, who were born fourteen weeks early.

“At first, I was unable to produce what needed to be produced for them at the beginning, and then throughout their stay in the NICU, what I was producing was not enough to feed both babies, and so both of the babies benefited from the milk bank throughout their stay,” said Gabrielle Delatte, the mother of Gianna and Genevieve.

Gabrielle and Donald Delatte say the staff at Ochsner Baptist made their biggest challenge a little bit easier.

“While it’s challenging, the NICU experience has actually made this a lot easier at home,” said Gabrielle.

The new parents have a message for WGNO viewers.

“Our babies wouldn’t be surviving as they are and thriving without the support of the milk bank, and so I would just say that if anyone can, to donate because that milk is saving babies’ lives every day,” said Gabrielle.

If a mom is interested in donating their milk, here are the steps to become a donor:

• Step One: Call Ochsner Baptist at 504-703-6455 for a brief 15-minute interview.

• Step Two: Complete and return an information packet.

• Step Three: Participate in a blood screening (the cost is covered by the MMBL).

• Step Four: Information is reviewed by Ochsner’s director for approval. Once approved, you’ll receive instructions on donating.