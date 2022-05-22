NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Sunday may have been the perfect day to attend Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo. It was not too hot since it was somewhat of a gray day, and there weren’t too many people.

Along with the live music, festivalgoers enjoyed food and beverages prepared by Mid-City businesses, along with some shopping.

Bayou boogaloo is popular among those who live in the Bayou St. John neighborhood.

“Oh, it’s my favorite festival in New Orleans because it’s right down the street from my house,” said David Curtiss, also known as NOLA Rambo, who attended Bayou Boogaloo with his friends. “I love the music, and I love hanging out on the bayou, especially in my kayak.”

A popular activity at Bayou Boogaloo is floating down the river, which most festivalgoers can do for free. However, those with a wooden raft must pay a $150 refundable deposit.

“The only reason we’re doing that because in the past, we’ve had some of the big homemade wooden rafts and barges left, and they sink,” said Ellie Rand, the media director for the festival. “We have to pull them out, and it’s not good for the bayou.”

There is a big emphasis on the bayou at the festival.

“It’s put on by the Friends of [Bayou] St. John in the Bayou St. John neighborhood, and proceeds raised from this go to take care of the bayou all year long,” explained Rand.

Most of all, people are just happy to be back, enjoying one another’s company.

“I think it’s just the community of everybody out here, playing around in their boats and everything like that, and you can just mosey from one stage to another, paddle around, kind of squeeze underneath the bridge over here,” said Curtiss. “It’s a good time.”

Sonny Landreth will close the festival, taking the stage at 7 p.m. Admission is $30.