METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Luck was in the air as the Metairie’s Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade made it’s through Jefferson Parish.
This year’s grand marshal was Grand Marshal is the Honorable Jennifer Van Vrancken, Councilwoman of District 5.
The parade started at 1:00 p.m. and rolled south on Severn ave., ending on Focis St. to Canal St.
Latest Post:
- Metairie’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade brought the Luck of the Irish
- 3 children, mother die in fire at Chicago firefighter’s home
- NOPD: Shooting in Central City turns fatal, investigation underway
- 8 dead after 2 suspected smuggling boats overturn near San Diego
- 3 Texas women missing in Mexico since last month, authorities say
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.