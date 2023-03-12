METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Luck was in the air as the Metairie’s Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade made it’s through Jefferson Parish.

This year’s grand marshal was Grand Marshal is the Honorable Jennifer Van Vrancken, Councilwoman of District 5.

The parade started at 1:00 p.m. and rolled south on Severn ave., ending on Focis St. to Canal St.

