Disclaimer: All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Police are looking for a man they say abandoned a 4-year-old at the scene of a crash. The Kenner Police Department says the incident began as a simple traffic stop.

On Sunday at about 9 p.m., officers say they attempted to stop a vehicle, driven by 35-year-old Adarius Hicks of Metairie, after he reportedly bypassed railroad crossings at the intersection of Kenner Avenue and Filmore Street, while lights and signals were flashing. Hicks then accelerated and led police on a short vehicle pursuit.

During the chase, Hicks ran off the road and crashed into a pole in the 1000 block of South Sibley Street before leaving the car and running away. Kenner Police say they walked up to the vehicle to see if there was a passenger but found a little girl strapped in a car seat. She was checked out by EMS and released to another parent.

Officers say they discovered Tramadol pills and Methamphetamine inside the vehicle. Hicks who is described as having a criminal background that includes weapons violations, narcotics violations, and fleeing from the police, is wanted for:

Possession of a Schedule II CDS, RS40:969(C)

Possession of a Schedule IV CDS, RS14:108

Resisting an Officer, RS14:93.2.1

Child Desertion

Multiple traffic offenses

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Anyone having any information are asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.