NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Runners and walkers alike grabbed their shoes and headed down to the cemetery Sunday (March 26th) to support the rich history that is a New Orleans cemeteries.

Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home and Cemeteries hosted a run-walk race to preserve the rich history of New Orleans grave sites. The walk supported various restoration projects.

Those who were up to the challenge participated in a 1K and 5K race carefully woven through the cemetery passing famous graves such confederate generals, former Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson, 49 kings of Carnival, and many more.

Following the walk, participants celebrated with an awards ceremony featuring food and music.

All proceeds from the race benefit the non-profit and save our cemeteries throughout the Greater New Orleans area.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.