MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 7-year-old from Memphis was killed in a car wreck that injured four others in Alabama, law enforcement officials say.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says around 3 p.m. Sunday, a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by an Alabama woman hit a Hyundai Tucson driven by a Memphis woman on Interstate 22 west of Jasper.

Kieyana Brown, 29, of Memphis, and three juveniles in the Hyundai were taken to hospitals in the area for treatment.

A 7-year-old, who was a passenger in Brown’s car, was killed, police said.

Alabama law enforcement is investigating the crash.