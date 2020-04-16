Melba’s serves poboys from the heart to people serving New Orleans

America's busiest poboy shop is busier than ever during the crisis

NEW ORLEANS – On French bread.

A little mayo.

A little lettuce. Add tomato, pickles.

And roast beef.

It’s the prescription for the perfect poboy.

Just what they serve every day at Melba’s Poboys at 1525 Elysian Fields Avenue.

WGNO News reporter Wild Bill Wood says Melba’s is taking take-out to a new address.

Melba’s is making food to feed the military.

Melba’s is working along with the Manard Law Firm in New Orleans to make this mission

Hundreds of poboys for members of military in New Orleans working during the coronavirus crisis.

The poboys got delivered to sailors working by the convention center where they’ve set up trailers and tents as a temporary hospital treating people during the pandemic.

Melba’s plans to deliver more poboys to folks in the Army stationed at Belle Chasse, Louisiana.

As America’s busiest poboy shop, Melba’s is living up to its motto, for sure.

Eat, Pray, Love.

Now more than ever.

And never better than with a poboy.