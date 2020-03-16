FREE Breakfast and Lunch for New Orleans kids

NEW ORLEANS - Melba's is making a difference.

The New Orleans po'boy shop that never closes is now opening its heart for New Orleans kids out of school because of the coronavirus.

Kids who have no place to eat breakfast or lunch.

Now, these kids have Melba's.

WGNO News with a Twist's Wild Bill Wood has a menu from the heart.

It's a full meal combo deal from Melba's and the folks from Manard Law Firm.

Set up outside for take-out, all the meals from Melba's come in disposable packages with utensils kids can use and throw away.

Breakfast begins at 7 am.

Lunch is served starting at 11 am.

Melba's is at 1525 Elysian Fields in New Orleans.