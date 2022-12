The jackpot ahead of Dec. 27th’s drawing is currently among the top grand-prizes in the game’s history. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — No one matched all six numbers to win the Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night.

The jackpot has now climbed to $640 million with a cash option of $328 million.

This will be the sixth largest winning jackpot in Mega Millions History.

Tickets are $2. The next drawing will be Friday night.