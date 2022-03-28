NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —The search for the new NOLA Public Schools superintendent is almost complete.

Three finalists will be considered to replace outgoing Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, who’s tenure ends June 30.

Each candidate visited two schools Monday where they received a warm welcome and had the opportunity to engage with students and staff.

The schools that were chosen were either a single-site school, a charter school, a newer school, or older school to accurately depict Orleans Parish.

Finalist Dr. Avis Williams, who’s currently serving as superintendent of schools in Selma, Alabama, stopped by Booker T. Washington High School after visiting Lake Forest Elementary.

According to Williams, if appointed superintendent of NOLA Public Schools, she would address the teacher shortage.

“I absolutely want to make sure that I’m supporting the school leaders and all of the CMOs and being innovative and creative as we look at how we can attract and retain high-quality teachers,” said Williams.

Over at Samuel Green Charter School, finalist Marshall Tuck received a tour of the grounds. Earlier, he got a glimpse of Alice Harte Charter School.

Tuck has led a couple of charter school systems in Los Angeles and worked with nonprofits that assist the Los Angeles public school system.

“My experience working with kids that are wonderful but have had a lot of challenges and helping to lift them up and give them a chance to reach their potential is what I’ve done,” said Tuck. “I really believe that the unique system here in New Orleans is very strongly tied to my beliefs, which is we have to partner together.”

Finalist Andre L. Wright heard from students at Bethune Elementary after visiting Sci High.

The former chief administrative officer of Aurora Public Schools in Colorado says his main priority as superintendent, if appointed, would be ensuring every student has a chance to accelerate their learning.

“At the end of the day, that’s our responsibility. If we’re not doing that, we’re not doing what we’re supposed to do for children,” said Wright. “Let’s improve in ways that people never thought we could.”

On Tuesday, the three finalists will be at George Washington Carver High School for a community engagement session, starting at 6:30 p.m.

If you want to learn more about the candidates, click here.