Medtronic insulin pump recalled due to one death and multiple injuries

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person has died and a thousand others have been injured due to defective insulin pumps.

More than 300,000 insulin pumps have been recalled due to a potentially deadly malfunction.

Medical device company Medtronic is recalling its mini-med 600 series insulin pumps over incorrect dosing.

The affected devices include the 630-G model distributed between September 2016 and October 2019. This also includes the 670-G distributed between June 2017 and August 2019, according to Medtronic.

According to the FDA, the pumps may have a broken or missing retainer ring, an issue that can cause the over- or under-delivery of insulin.

Authorities say they’ve identified this issue as a class one recall, which is the most serious due to the potential of serious death or injury.

For more information, call Medtronic’s 24-hour support line at 877-585-0166.