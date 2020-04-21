Meditation helps relieve stress & anxiety during this crisis

NEW ORLEANS– During these challenging times, our anxiety and stress is high, but meditation can help bring some relief.

Stephanie Osborne with Meditate New Orleans says meditation can help bring inner peace.

“There are many ways we can do that. One is writing a list of what we are grateful for right now in this moment. Another way we can stay in the moment is your breath— focus on every inhale and every exhale,” Osborne said.

She says whether you do a minute or 30 minutes of breathing exercises it will all help.

“A lot of people are stressed and anxious because of the coronavirus, but stress and anxiety suppresses the immune system, so it’s important to reduce stress and anxiety by living in the moment,” she said.

You can catch Stephanie Osborne leading meditation every Wednesday at noon on Facebook Live for Mayor Cantrell’s #EmbraceTheCulture #StayAtHome Initiative. She also conducts guided meditation every Monday night at 5 p.m. on Zoom.

For more information on Meditate New Orleans, click HERE.