Median Crossing Closure Transcontinental Drive

JEFFERSON, La. – Starting on Monday, May 4, 2020, at 7:00 a.m., the median crossing on Transcontinental Dr. will be closed at Ithaca St. Motorists will use the median crossings at either Hastings St. or Jasper St.

The closure is necessary for the installation of liner for drain line repair at a cost of $1,120,000. Work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, May 8, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.

For more information, please contact Richard Davis, Drainage Department at 736-8764.

For more information about Jefferson Parish, visit www.JeffParish.net. Residents can also receive regular updates by following the Parish on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@JeffParishGov).