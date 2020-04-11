Meals from the Heart Café to feed an essential worker everyday!

NEW ORLEANS – A local café is giving back to our essential workers!



Meals from the Heart Café has been serving New Orleans with their delicious food for over ten years! Since the coronavirus pandemic, they’ve been the only restaurant that’s stayed open in the Historic French Market!



“We believe we’re open because of our niche that we have vegan food, gluten-free food and we offer delivery!” General Manager of Meals from the Heart Café, James Doucette told WGNO.



On Monday through Saturday between 10 AM and 4 PM, customers have that option or they can do carry out! James says, they’ve had a good response.



“A lot of the city has come out to support us.”

Everyday, Meals from the Heart Café selects one essential worker in the area and they make them a free meal of their choice! That includes their signature crab cakes!



“I think it’s great because we’ve lost so much.” Licensed Practical Nurse, Shameka Green told us. “I worked all night and it’s just gonna be you know, something I don’t have to worry about doing. I know that I have something to eat you know, that’s fresh and good!”



So, how is the essential worker chosen? Local residents can nominate them on Meals from the Heart Café’s website or call during business hours.

“Their days are hard! The essential workers that are on the front lines right now are sacrificing a lot for us” Doucette said.

“Meals from the Heart does care. They want to do their part to contribute to what we’re going through.”

