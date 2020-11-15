McMain High School Boys’ Basketball team gifted custom locker room

NEW ORLEANS, LA. — Saturday was a slam dunk for the boys’ basketball team at Eleanor McMain High School in New Orleans.

Alumnus and New Orleans native, rapper Currensy, and his company JetLife Athletics, gifted the varsity team their own state of the art locker room.

“This is a special day. I’ve just gotten chills really just talking about it. Because what you’re doing here is right. Our boys, our young men are going to go on and become successful young men, I hope you know that.” said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Inside of the locker room are custom murals representing the McMain Mustangs.

The team’s slogan, “I am my brother’s keeper” is painted boldly on the wall to remind the players of their mission–brotherhood.

“So the whole thing is, is just like, if you can’t trust your brother, you can’t be next to your brother, what are you doing it for?” said head basketball coach Steven Kelly.

The players say they think their new locker room will boost team morale.

“It’s going to motivate us because we know what we’re working for. We have to work even harder. We’re here to win it all.” said senior varsity player Corey Holmes.

While the players and coaches are hopeful this new locker room will further their drive for victory, Kelly says it goes beyond winning games.

“We’re going to win some ball games, but at the end of the day, we want to help young men win at life. That’s what matters and that’s the only thing we care about.” said Kelly.

The locker room is just a small reminder of the importance of investing in our young men and their futures

The McMain Mustangs kick off their season this Tuesday night at 7 pm at Landry Walker High School.