GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 12, 2022, local McDonald’s owners will present a $17,993 donation to Grambling State University. The donation aims to support the student services programs on GSU’s campus.

According to a release, the effort to gain community support for local Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) started in February during Black History Month. Customers were encouraged to show their support for local HBCUs through a deal on the Mcdonald’s app. As a result, a portion of each purchase is donated to these schools.

This program is part of McDonald’s continued efforts to support HBCUs. Other initiatives include the Thurgood Marshall Black and Positively Golden Scholarships and Archways to Opportunity, a tuition assistance program that promotes opportunity and mobility for McDonald’s diverse employee community.

To learn more, visit www.mcdonalds.com .