Mayor’s Office ‘Embrace the Culture’ series continues with music, family, and wellness events

NEW ORLEANS — Next week, the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Economy continues its “Embrace the Culture” virtual series with several free events to the public.

“Embrace the Culture” Virtual Series Events: Week of June 1-June 5

Monday, June 1 — Children and Family Series, Donald Edward Lewis, 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Tune in live on Facebook here.

“‘Embrace the Culture’ virtual series was created by the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Economy to showcase and support local expressions of art via visual arts, literary arts, film, music, crafts, fashion, and the culinary world from a collaborative and diverse group of artists.” For more information on the series, upcoming event dates, and the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Economy, click here.