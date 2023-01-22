NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)—Petitioners of the recall effort against Mayor LaToya Cantrell say they have more than half of the nearly 53,000 signatures needed for a successful recall, but their deadline is steadily approaching.

If that does not happen, organizers are calling for Mayor Cantrell’s resignation.

The petitioners gathered Sunday morning to discuss their progress and final plans as their Feb. 23 deadline approaches.

“We roughly need 15,000 signatures to meet our goal with the tremendous response from the first mailer,” petitioner Eileen Carter said.

Carter and co-petitioner Belden Batiste were joined by New Orleanians who hope to see an end to Cantrell’s term, citing the city’s violence as a big reason.

“So, I’m in fear for my life, my family’s life, my grandchildren, my husband, and my friends,” mayoral recall supporter Annette Hamilton said.

Those who have signed the petition are asking for support in this final push.

“I’m asking all of my fellow New Orleans voters in Orleans Parish to please sign this petition,” recall supporter Greg Owens said. “We can do better.”

Recall supporter Anthony Brown added, “If you mess around, you can be recalled. Yes, it’s an uphill battle.”

It is a battle this group is willing to fight.

“We decided to mail a second batch, roughly 100,000, and engage our canvassing effort, and we can see the light at the end of this tunnel,” Carter said.

We reached out to Mayor Cantrell’s office, and a spokesman said they would not be responding for comment.