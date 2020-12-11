Mayor LaToya Cantrell wants singer Lauren Daigle removed from New Year’s Eve line-up

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is asking Dick Clark Productions to remove singer Lauren Daigle from the line-up for the New Year’s Rockin Eve Celebration.

In a letter sent Wednesday to executives with Dick Clark Productions, Cantrell said, “I cannot in good conscience support the involvement of singer Lauren Daigle, who just last month participated in an unpermitted live performance which placed my residents in danger and threatened the tremendous progress New Orleans has made in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In November, Daigle performed during a “Let Us Worship” event near Jackson Square.

Cantrell said Daigle “should not be rewarded with national media exposure and a public spotlight.”

The Mayor maintains daigle put the people of New Orleans at risk of contracting COVID-19 and says Daigle, “strained” first responders in the midst of a public health crisis.

Cantrell did express gratitude for the show broadcasting from New Orleans, but said, “We cannot abide the participation of an entertainer who put our people in harm’s way.”

Friday afternoon, Communications Director Beau Tidwell said, “Mayor Cantrell met with Ms. Daigle today and is always eager to engage with all stakeholders on matters of public health and public safety. The Mayor’s concerns regarding Daigle’s actions in November remain the same.”

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser said, “I am shocked and disappointed that the Mayor would attack one of our own in this manner.”

Nungesser said the last four years the State of Louisiana and Louisiana Office of Tourism has sponsored ABC’s Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve. He said the show is “broadcast to millions of viewers from the iconic Jackson Square at midnight CST after the ball drops in New York, promoting the City of New Orleans and our state.”

Nungesser said, “We thought it was important that we highlight our state and our Ambassador, two time Grammy Award winning singer, Lauren Daigle. We were also planning to honor healthcare and essential workers.”

According to Nungesser, the state was willing to move the location of Daigle’s performance to a riverboat anchored in Gretna with New Orleans as a backdrop.

Nungesser said, “Mayor Cantrell then sent a letter to Dick Clark Productions asking them to exclude Lauren from any New Year’s Eve production.”

Full statement from Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser:

The last four years the State of Louisiana and Louisiana Office of Tourism has sponsored ABC’s “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve” broadcast to millions of viewers from the iconic Jackson Square at midnight CST after the ball drops in New York, promoting the City of New Orleans and our state. After 4 years of record breaking tourism welcoming over 53 million people to Louisiana, we thought it was important that we highlight our state and our Ambassador, two time Grammy Award winning singer, Lauren Daigle. We were also planning to honor healthcare and essential workers.

Lauren is also the state’s voice of the Sunshine Tourism Recovery Plan. Tourism is the 4th largest industry in our state generating over $19 billion in revenue for our economy. It is vitally important we reintroduce Louisiana to the country and the world as a safe and enjoyable destination post Covid-19 with the only live broadcast in the U.S. The 6 minute live presentation would have included videos promoting every corner of the state. We bought the rights for Lauren to record her rendition of “You Are My Sunshine,” written by the late great Louisiana Governor Jimmie Davis. The centerpiece of The Sunshine Plan Recovery Plan launch is joy found in life and life and travel throughout Louisiana. At midnight Lauren have would led the nation singing “Auld Lang Syne.”

Unfortunately, Mayor Cantrell said no to Lauren Daigle performing on the telecast in the City of New Orleans.

The state was willing to move the location to a riverboat anchored in Gretna with New Orleans as the back drop. Mayor Cantrell then sent a letter to Dick Clark Productions asking them to exclude Lauren from any New Year’s Eve production.

I am shocked and disappointed that the Mayor would attack one of our own in this manner.

The Sunshine Plan is based on travelers level of confidence. This provides grant funding for CVBs statewide. We have successfully completed the first step in promoting in-state Staycations. We have successfully begun the second step by reaching out the regional 150 mile drive market. The next step is attracting national visitors in the next 3-9 months. Lastly, we will welcome international visitors to return when it is safe. It is unfortunate Mayor Cantrell can’t see and work together with the state and our office to make this possible for 2020.