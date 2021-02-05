Mayor cites social distancing for reason to shut down streets on Fat Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile is planning to shut down streets in Mobile for Fat Tuesday. You can see the map of those streets below.

In a letter sent Tuesday night, Mayor Sandy Stimpson says this is so the people of Mobile can go Downtown to celebrate but have more room to stay socially distant.

COVID-19 may have changed our plans, but it won’t shake our Mardi Gras spirit. We know that Mardi Gras is an important holiday and Mobilians may want to come downtown. Closing these streets will allow more space for social distancing in open, outdoor spaces. Government Street will also be closed near Mardi Gras Park. Mayor Sandy Stimpson

The letter also mentioned plans for popular parade floats to be presented in Mardi Gras Park for ‘Yardi Gras.’ Bellingrath Gardens will also move their Christmas Display honoring Mardi Gras to Mardi Gras Park.

The Mayor says for all those participating in ‘Porch Parades’ and ‘Yardi Gras’ “it’s been wonderful to see so many come together to ensure the good times roll this year.”