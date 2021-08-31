Watch: Mayor Cantrell talks power restoration, boil advisories, and damage assessments

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday morning, Mayor Cantrell and other city leaders held a press conference to discuss the ongoing efforts to restore power to the city.

New Orleans Mayor Cantrell announced the city, state, and federal levels are working together to focus heavily on getting resources to residents.

Seven water, food, and cooling sites will be distributed to residents around the city starting Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. As of August 31, 70 buses are activated for mobile cooling centers and will be deployed to areas across the city.

Power is a priority for the city. Ramsey Green, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Infrastructure said Entergy is working on it, assessing 8 transmission lines and identifying which they can bring up immediately to provide power distribution.

“Just because power comes here doesn’t mean it’s coming to your house,” said Green. Later this afternoon, city officials say Entergy is expected to provide an update.

Gerry Stolar, the Liaison of the city of New Orleans provided an update on FEMA assistance.

Here is what residents need to know:

113 thousand households have applied for federal assistance, the majority from Orleans parish.

A household can apply for assistance by calling 1-800-621-3362 or can apply online at www.disasterassitance.gov. Fema app residents can also download on iPhones to apply for federal assistance.

Residents are asked to continue applying for the next few days and weeks. A FEMA inspector will look at the damaged homes and inspectors will be deployed to local areas.

FEMA is not a substitute for homeowner insurance. It’s designed to begin recovery reminded Stolar.

Residents can start to clean up right away after applying. Residents are urged to document the existing damage and save receipts for the damages, residents may be eligible for reimbursement.

