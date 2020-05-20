Mayor Cantrell shares Memorial Day concerns and more in one-on-one with WGNO-TV

NEW ORLEANS— Even thought it feels like it’ been longer, phase one of the reopening of our city only started Saturday, and we got a chance to to sit with Mayor Latoya Cantrell today to discuss how she sees the city’s status and what her concerns are.

The mayor began by defending the city’s actions in response to the coronavirus, “We’ve flattened the curve, we saved lives so yes, it worth defending because we’re doing the right thing focusing on the public health of our people and making sure the City of New Orleans is the safest place to live as well as visit during this pandemic.”

Mayor Latoya Cantrell speaks about New Orleans’ status on May 20, 2020 (WGNO-TV)

In the one-on-one interview at city hall, the mayor also stated that while New Orleans’ COVID 19 numbers continue to decrease, she is concerned about areas close to the city and those that visit.

Cantrell said, “Absolutely, I remain concerned, not just as it relates to not only our neighboring parishes, but cities, and states as well and really the country. We’re a destination city and there are no lines when it comes to this virus as it’s demonstrated”

With New Orleans now in phase one of the reopening, many are looking forward to phase two, the mayor says she is being deliberate for a reason.

“I have not set a date. In my proclamation, I did not set a date because I don’t want the date to drive us I want the data to continue to drive us.. It’s going to take up to 21 days, a little bit over that to see the impacts of our actions from the first steps to reopening. At that point, we will make decisions again based on that data to therefore add in other businesses and or expand the capacity of businesses but it will be driven by the data.”

The mayor also addressed the risks we’re facing with the upcoming holiday weekend, “I’m absolutely concerned about Memorial day weekend, just as I was Mother’s Day but the public did the right thing. They demonstrated that and we have the data to prove it, because again we did not regress, we kept making progress”