Mayor Cantrell reminds residents of traffic restrictions along Moss Street, public gathering limits on Bayou St. John

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor Cantrell encouraged motorists to observe the traffic modifications on the downtown side of Moss Street along Bayou St. John as part of the Slow Streets initiative and reminded residents to respect the public gathering limitations – all as part of the City’s response to COVID-19.

“As the City continues to work on a phased reopening in the coming weeks, we’re excited to try out the Slow Streets initiative to provide safer spaces for social distancing for people on the Bayou. We need motorists to respect the street signs that limit vehicles to local and neighborhood traffic,” said Mayor Cantrell. “But I also want to be clear: The ‘Stay Home’ mandate means just that, and people getting out for fresh air to walk and exercise is OK, but there should be no gathering in large groups at all. This is serious.”

Mayor Cantrell also reminded residents in the Faubourg St. John neighborhood that they will still have street access to businesses and places of worship, and business-related traffic including local deliveries is still allowed.

The Slow Streets initiative is a collaboration between the New Orleans Health Department, the Department of Public Works and the Mayor’s Office of Transportation. The goal of the program is to mitigate spacial barriers to social distancing by providing more room for people to adequately walk, bike and jog while maintaining the required six-foot distance from others. Based on examples nationwide, the above-mentioned departments developed the Slow Streets initiative to convert low-traffic roadways to spaces that allow for pedestrians, allowing people to stay safe distances from one another. Read the news release here. Learn more about Slow Streets here.

Residents are also encouraged to take a survey to share their thoughts on experiencing Moss Street throughout the Slow Streets period, which runs through Monday, May 18. Click here to take the survey.