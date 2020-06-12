Mayor Cantrell marks beginning of $1.5M NOFD Multi-Station Project Phase 1

NEW ORLEANS — Today, Mayor Cantrell joined other City officials to celebrate the beginning of the $1.5 million New Orleans Fire Department Multi-Station Project Phase 1, which will repair and renovate 10 fire stations across New Orleans.

“We are excited to be able to roll up our sleeves and put those FEMA dollars to use to renovate fire stations in every City Council district. It’s a reminder that we are continuing to rebuild from 2005. We are committed to repairing our aging infrastructure even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, and are working to provide our first responders the quality facilities they deserve to ensure the safety of our residents,” said Mayor Cantrell.

“We appreciate Mayor Cantrell for supporting our fire fighters as she does all of our first responders in their work to protect our residents. In order to respond, we need quality facilities, and I know our team appreciates being able to do their work in a clean, safe workplace,” said Tim McConnell, Superintendent, New Orleans Fire Department.

The mayor’s office says that the project, overseen by the Capital Projects Administration, includes miscellaneous Hurricane Katrina damage and code upgrade renovations and repairs at NOFD Fire Stations 4, 6, 14, 12, 38, 27, 18, 8, 21, and 24. The work is scheduled to begin Monday, June 15, at Engine 6 and Engine 14, are permanent follow-ups to temporary repairs allocated by FEMA from 2006 to 2008. (Engine 14 took on two feet of water during Katrina.) Repairs are scheduled to be completed by January 2021. Renovations may include new roofing, electrical repair/replacement, new flooring, and (at Engine 14) a new front of the building.

“The engagement of the NOFD Multi-Station Repairs Phase I project allows the Capital Projects Administration to fulfill its vision to our residents: “to deliver the City’s Capital Program to enhance the quality of life for the citizens of New Orleans. We are excited to play our role in providing quality facilities for our first-responders,” said Vincent Smith, Director, Capital Projects Administration.

The project team includes NANO (project architect), Tuna Construction (contractor) and River Coast 6 (project scheduler). The $1.5 million project was funded by a combination of bonds and FEMA money.

According to the Mayor’s office, under the Cantrell Administration, the City’s to-date investment in public safety projects totals $173 million.

Completed Public Safety Projects include:

Criminal Court Interior Renovations (two new court rooms) — $12 million

Orleans Parish Prison (3rd Floor) Docks Renovation — $5.6 million

Juvenile Justice Intervention Center 28-Bed Addition — $17.4 million

NOFD Engine 36 — $8.6 million

NOPD 2nd District Police Station — $8.3 million

Projects currently in progress include:

Criminal Evidence and Processing Center — $25 million

EOC Dormitory ADA Renovations — $290,000

Upcoming projects include:

Municipal & Traffic Court Renovations — $14 million (breaking ground in the fall)

New NOFD Administration Headquarters — $4.5 million (beginning this summer)

New NOPD 4th District (West Bank) Police Station — $9 million (beginning this summer)

NOFD Multi-Station Renovations Phase II — $1.5 million (beginning in the fall)

“Moving projects from planning to design and into construction is no easy feat, so I’d like to recognize the Capital Projects Administration and, in particular, Vincent Smith for his leadership. As you know, we have several pots of one-time funds to support our infrastructure improvements, but much of our work is paid for using city bond funds. It’s important to once again acknowledge our residents for voting in favor of the $500 million in municipal bonds last November so that we can continue to make much-needed, citywide infrastructure improvements,” said Ramsey Green, Deputy CAO for Infrastructure.

This month, the City will start the process of selling tax-exempt bonds and over the next three years and is poised to spend more than $200 million on projects, ranging from new fire trucks, ambulances, and crime cameras to various projects improving public spaces. This also includes improving stormwater management in the city’s parks, which will allow the City to hold water during storm events and let it move gradually into the drainage system. Finally, this will help repair streets that are not included in the Joint Infrastructure Program.