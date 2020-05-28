Mayor Cantrell issues statement on $225k donation from Cash Money Records co-founders to provide rental assistance during COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS — Today, Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued the following statement on a $225,000 donation by Cash Money co-founders Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Ronald “Slim” Williams to provide residents with rental assistance in response to the COVID-19 outbreak:

“In years to come, when we look back on how our city came together to get through the coronavirus crisis, we will have no better example of leadership than the Williams brothers, these sons of New Orleans who make our city proud today. No one should have to fear losing their home while trying to protect their health,” said Mayor Cantrell. “That is why we have been leading the charge in New Orleans to make housing more affordable, and quickly supported banned evictions in our city during the COVID-19 crisis. This helps us continue on that path, demonstrating how we can come together as businesses, government, and non-profits to address our residents’ most pressing needs now.”

The Mayor’s office says that rental assistance will be provided to meet the June rent obligations of hundreds of public housing tenants at Harmony Oaks, Marrero Commons, and Guste. Tenants will receive an individual notification if they have qualified for the funds, which will be provided to the landlords.

“The legacy of Cash Money belongs to the city of New Orleans. There’s nothing more important to us than giving back to the brothers and sisters who live on those same streets we grew up on — from musicians to service workers to everyday working families. That’s what this label was always about.” Bryan Williams

“New Orleans made us and is part of who we are. We are devastated that this pandemic is hitting our community there so hard, and we are committed to doing what we can to help now and in the long term.” Ronald Williams