NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Mayor LaToya Cantrell attends the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ 91st Annual Meeting (USCM) this weekend in Ohio.

The USCM conference will engage with top federal officials and discuss challenges impacting cities across the nation, including public safety, climate, state preemption, affordable housing, and mental health.

The conference will especially focus on addressing health outcomes in the city with Cantrell on the panel discussion titled “Advancing Climate and Equity Plans: A Framework for Community Design Excellence,” alongside USCM Second Vice President Mayor Andrew Ginther of Ohio.

On Saturday (June 3rd) Mayor Cantrell will participate in an Environment Standing Committee Roundtable. The panel will share the innovative best practices from mayors on a of environmental topics, such as climate change and resiliency, green transportation, renewable energy systems, using streetlights as EV charging stations, lead pipe removal and ensuring environmental equity.

While in Ohio the Mayor will also attend a panel titled “The Power of Policy: A Health-Centric Approach to Governing” on Sunday (June 4th).

That conference will hear from mayors who are taking a health-centered approach to governing such as improving the accessibility of city streets and ensuring families have access to safe and affordable housing.

“Participating in this year’s annual meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors with my brother and sister mayors and countless top-level federal agents will continue to ensure that we are utilizing a holistic approach to attract projects and initiatives that will uniquely benefit the residents we serve,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

“Federal officials lean on the shared experiences of mayors and converging over 170 mayors in one space is the best way to relay and engage with our federal partners. Now more than ever, we, as mayors, must be intentional and creative in our approach to making our cities more equitable by prioritizing infrastructure improvements, crime prevention, workforce development programs, mental health initiatives and addressing our increased challenges presented by climate change.

I am honored to continue augmenting our partnerships at the local, state and federal level through the U.S. Conference of Mayors,” she said.

