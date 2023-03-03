NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Mayor LaToya Cantrell attends the U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Leadership meeting this weekend in Florida.

The USCM conference will be led by President Miami Mayor Francis Suarez discussing mental health, public safety, technology and innovation, infrastructure, achieving functional zero homelessness, and jobs.

The leadership conference will especially focus on addressing the mental health crisis in cities with Cantrell leading a discussion titled “Shining the Light: Mental Health Challenges Facing Youth.”

During her talk, she will discuss mental health challenges our youth face in the city while also talking to other mayors about the efforts in their cities regarding mental health and the advancements being made to ensure their residents have proper mental health accommodations.

While in Florida the Mayor will also attend a panel for The Aspen Ideas Climate Conference by the Aspen Institute starting on Wednesday (Mar. 8th).

That conference will discuss effective ways to stop climate change and work to be done towards carbon-free energy delivery.

“Attending this year’s Winter Leadership Meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors and Aspen Ideas: Climate Conference presents multiple opportunities to interact with and learn from not only from my brother and sister mayors but also several top-level executives, officials, and leaders to ensure we work together to identify projects and programs that will directly benefit our residents,” the mayor said ahead of the event.

“My attendance and participation as a panelist throughout both this year’s conferences speak to the work we are doing locally in New Orleans not only in terms of climate change but also as it relates to prioritizing mental health initiatives, especially for our youth. The nation and world are watching New Orleans as we quickly become a model for how to build back as a more resilient city, as well as how we raise awareness, break down stigmas, share resources, and develop solutions to meet the mental health needs of our children.”

The two meetings will span from March 3rd to the 9th.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.