‘Mattress Mack’ opens stores as warming centers for Houston residents

News

by: John Brewer,

Posted: / Updated:

Honorees Linda McIngvale and Jim McIngvale attend the Fifth Annual UNICEF Gala Houston 2018. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for UNICEF)

HOUSTON (KIAH/NEXSTAR) — Jim McIngvale, better known as Mattress Mack, has opened up two of his stores for warming centers as Houston endures the ongoing arctic blast.

Mack said the showrooms will be open for Houstonians who need a warm place to stay and food to eat. Gallery Furniture encouraged residents to take extreme caution while navigating the roads to get to the showrooms.

The stores are located at 6006 North Freeway in Houston and 7227 W Grand Pkwy S, Richmond, Texas.  

COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed, and people are asked to bring extra masks in case others may need them.

McIngvale did the same thing in 2017 when Hurricane Harvey struck Houston, turning his stores into evacuation shelters.

“It’s kind of a feeling of déjà vu doing this again, though obviously the circumstances are quite a bit different,” McIngvale told ABC News. “But the need is tremendous.”

After being without power since Monday, Natalie Harrell said she, her boyfriend and four kids began sheltering at one of the stores.

“It’s worse than a hurricane,” Harrell said. “I think we are going to be more days without light. That is what it seems like.”

