The public will soon have the details on what’s in store for the former Six Flags site in New Orleans East.

Bayou Phoenix LLC, the private development team selected to redevelop the property, will host a development information forum on Monday, March 27 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Franklin Baptist Church.

During the meeting, the developers will reveal the master plan to the public and ask for feedback.

Developer and New Orleans East resident Troy Henry plans to transform the property into Bayou Phoenix, a multi-billion-dollar park that will feature an indoor and outdoor sports complex, two hotels and other amenities.

“We’ll also have an indoor and outdoor waterpark, a family entertainment center, which is a big arcade, essentially, and then a host of retail, dining, as well as novelty shops and things of that sort will be at the property,” explained Henry.

The managing partner of Bayou Phoenix says the master plan is a result of community engagement. His neighbors wanted to see something family-friendly in the spot once occupied by Jazzland and Six Flags.

“This will attract a different crowd of people, still bring in the outside dollars that we’d like to have, but at the same point in time, something much more family oriented than perhaps your typical Bourbon Street or French Quarter type of attraction,” Henry said.

Henry says his motivation outweighs the pressure a project this large brings and sees the opportunity as a blessing.

“Neither of us, neither myself or the folks from TKTMJ [Incorporated] had any intentions on ever doing this,” Henry said. “But then once we started researching it, talking about it more, talking in the community more, we realized that we were really onto something, and if not us, who, if not now, when? So, we decided to make it happen.”

If you can’t make it to the meeting, you can attend virtually by visiting https://bayouphoenix.com/