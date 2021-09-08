Massive ‘Fill the Fridge’ grocery giveaway in NOLA

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— If you’ve gotta do a massive grocery giveaway, in New Orleans, after a major hurricane, and in the midst of a pandemic, well do it in the spirit of the city

Erica Chomsky Adelson, Executive Director of the non-profit Culture Aid NOLA said, “We’ve got about 75 thousand pounds of food. We’ve got about 250 volunteers, 2 brass bands, a DJ. I think I saw some Disco Amigos, some Muff-a-lottas, and some Sirens in the back, so I’m really really hoping for that.”



The nonprofit teamed up with several others to fill the significant need of Filling the Fridge after New Orleans residents lost food from a week of no power. The number of people that showed up is an indication of the need

According to Councilman Joe Giarrusso, “People are hurting. They don’t have food. We were just talking about the needs to get the power back on. It’s important and we wanted to make sure we were a part of this.”

Culture Aid NOLA served hundreds of people in a walk-up line, and hundreds more in a drive thru line.

In the end, this is about more than providing resources, for Culture Aid NOLA this event helps define our city

Adelson remarked, “Today is really just a celebration of New Orleans. We have been through so much in the last year and a half and it just feels really good to come together with good food and good music and good friends to say that we are here and we are fighting for.”