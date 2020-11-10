Massive Christian concert gets backlash for disregarding New Orleans Coronavirus restrictions

NEW ORLEANS, LA. — Without a permit, without permission and without masks. California Christian rocker Sean Feucht held a massive concert Saturday on Decatur Street, despite New Orleans officials telling organizers the event was not permitted.



“The organizers used the pretense of religion to hold this event with other motives, and that simply was not right,” said Mayor Latoya Cantrell.



Feucht has been holding similar Christian concerts amid the pandemic throughout the country, like one in Nashville back in October.

What happened this weekend doesn’t sit well with some local musicians.



“Oh man, I was really angry. I was outraged because I’ve been just stuck at home not allowed to work for the last 8 months.” said Khris Royal, a local musician.



Royal says it’s not fair Feucht and his followers were allowed to have this event while local musicians are following the rules.

Feucht’s supporters feel differently. Like local believer Jonathan Koeppel, who baptized people at the event in a portable tub.

“We have a worship event where we’re expressing our freedom of religion that’s protected by the First Amendment of the United States constitution. Some people don’t want to wear masks, some people do want to wear masks. My body, my choice. It’s your body, your choice.” said Koeppel.



Royal has this message to Feucht and his followers.



“It’s a religious event, but we also have rules. You broke these rules. I mean, you have rules in the church that you’re supposed to follow, so why disobey the rules of the city you’re in? Doesn’t seem very Christian.” said Royal.



Mayor Cantrell said the city is exploring every legal option to hold Feucht and other event organizers responsible.

We reached out to Feucht and his team and have not heard back.