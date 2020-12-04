Trooper-shooting suspect killed in NY shootout with US marshals

NEW YORK (AP) — A suspect in the shooting of state trooper in Massachusetts was killed during a shootout with U.S. marshals in the Bronx early Friday that left two officers wounded.

The two marshals suffered non-life threatening injuries in the 5:30 a.m. confrontation.

The suspect, 35-year-old Andre Sterling, was wanted for allegedly shooting a Massachusetts state trooper in the hand on Nov. 20 during a traffic stop in Hyannis, Massachusetts, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the incident publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Calls were made the U.S. Marshals Service seeking comment.

The New York Police Department confirmed the shooting happened about 5:30 a.m. Friday.

The police department’s public information office referred a request for additional information by The Associated Press to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Last week, Massachusetts State Police sought the public’s help in tracking down Sterling. State police said Sterling faced charges of armed assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm and assault and battery.

Massachusetts State Police said Sterling was also wanted out of the state of Wyoming for narcotics charges.