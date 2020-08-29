Masked thieves break into Grand Rapids marijuana dispensary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two masked intruders broke into Joyology of Grand Rapids Saturday and the store’s owners need the public’s help finding them.

Workers say the break-in happened around 3:30 a.m. They told News 8 the suspects stole marijuana-infused products and edibles from the store located on 28th Street SE near Lake Eastbrook Boulevard.

(An Aug. 29, 2020 photo shows a damaged door inside Joyology of Grand Rapids marijuana dispensary store.)

The thieves were also caught on camera trying to get into a safe inside the business but were unsuccessful, according to the store owner.

Managers told News 8 the robbers broke out a window on the front door, which has since been boarded up. A glass case in the showroom was also smashed.

(An Aug. 29, 2020 photo shows employees surveying damage inside Joyology of Grand Rapids marijuana dispensary store.)

The store owner said surveillance video shows one of the suspects wearing a Cavaliers hoodie, sweatpants and tennis shoes. The owner added the other suspect had a “getaway backpack.”

The store has filed a police report. Employees are still assessing the damage, store managers say.