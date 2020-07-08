Mask up Ocean Springs campaign to re-educate local businesses on safety protocols

OCEAN SPRINGS– As COVID-19 cases continue to rise along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce-Main Street-Tourism Bureau is partnering with the Singing River Health System to launch a re-education campaign.

“Now is the time to refresh our residents, visitors, and business of protocols and procedures that have been put in place to help stop the spread of the virus. We all want life back to normal, but we must work together to continue to take necessary precautions.” says Cynthia Sutton, executive director of the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce-Main Street-Tourism Bureau.

The Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce team will be handing out reminder packets to local businesses listing the social distancing guidelines put in place by Gov. Tate Reeves as well as other safety protocols recommended by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

The Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce will also be handing out cloth masks to any business needing a fresh supply. Ocean Springs businesses may stop by the Ocean Springs Visitor Center between 9 a.m. and noon this Thursday and Friday, for a limited number of masks. The masks were provided by the Ocean Springs Fire Department are will be available while supplies last.