Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Guidelines for Reopening Schools

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Latest Coronavirus News

Masks no longer required inside Jefferson Parish government buildings

News

Those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks except in certain situations

by:

Posted: / Updated:

METAIRIE, La. — The mask mandate to enter Jefferson Parish General Government Buildings has been lifted for those who are fully vaccinated.

Sunday’s announcement is consistent with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ new order in consultation with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), and recent CDC guidelines.

This includes:

  • Joseph S. Yenni Building
  • General Government Building
  • Charles Odom Building
  • Jefferson Parish Credit Union
  • Jefferson Parish libraries
  • JPRD facilities
  • Alario Center
  • Jefferson Performing Arts Center (JPAS)

Those who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks indoors except in educational facilities, public transit, correctional settings and health care facilities as regulated by LDH.

This is in addition to recent guidance that also eased restrictions on masks outdoors.

Individual businesses have the right to require masks.

Individuals who are not yet vaccinated are asked to continue to social distance and wear masks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News