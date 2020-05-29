Mary D. Coghill celebrates graduation with style

NEW ORLEANS – It was a “wow” moment for graduating eighth-grade scholars at Mary D. Coghill Charter School. Famed Saints announcer and Chief Marketing Officer for New Orleans & Company, Mark Romig called the names of all graduating eighth-grade scholars as they accepted their diplomas. Big Sam of Big Sam’s Funky Nation also added an extra element of fun for a class that worked especially hard to overcome the challenges of distance learning imposed by the coronavirus to graduate on time.

Although there was social distancing in place, graduates still had a great graduation. School leadership and staff continued to ensure that the graduates safety was the top priority. Graduation ceremonies took place on Tuesday, May 26th at 9:30 am for kindergarten and 11:30 am for eighth grade.

“We couldn’t be prouder of all of our scholars and are so grateful to be able to honor our graduates from kindergarten and eighth grade.”, said Rayven Calloway, Head of School at Mary D. Coghill Charter School. “Learning and staying focused has been challenging for everybody, and the fact that our scholars have achieved this milestone during such difficult times is phenomenal. By getting Mr. Romig to announce the names of our graduates in such an iconic, New Orleans voice, and Sam to play for them, made this an even more memorable experience for our eighth grade scholars to commemorate this special time and move on to their next school and the next step in their education.”

The style factor had already been turned up a notch last week as kindergarten and eighth-grade scholars were treated to a fresh do! The leadership team and staff rallied to offer scholars free haircuts and curling of their hair last Thursday in preparation for graduation celebrations. The leadership team and staff looked then on with delight as scholars then took their new styles out for a test drive during cap and gown pictures.