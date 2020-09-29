Martin Johnson, Dean of LSU’s Manship School, dies at 50

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The dean of LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication has died.

The university’s interim president said in an online announcement Tuesday that Martin Johnson died overnight.

The cause of death was not announced. Johnson was 50 years old.

He earned his bachelor’s degree at the Manship School in 1991 and is a former editor of LSU’s student newspaper, The Daily Reveille.

He earned an M.A. and Ph.D. in political science from Rice University.

He was a former department chair and professor of political science at the University of California, Riverside.

He was named dean of the Manship school in 2018.