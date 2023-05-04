LUTCHER, La. — No. 1 Lutcher defeated No. 8 Lakeshore, 7-3 in game one of their Division II non-select quarterfinal series Thursday night.

How It Happened:

Lakeshore struck first on a Gabe Dalton RBI double in the top of the first inning to take the 1-0 advantage. From that point on, Marshall Louque would dial in.

Louque pitched a complete game and struck out 10 batters. He had plenty of help from the Lutcher offense.

Chaduthaddeus Carter would even the game at 1 in the bottom of the 2nd inning with an RBI double. Lutcher would extend their lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the third inning courtesy of a Colin Roques RBI single and a 2-RBI double from Kai Brown.

In the bottom of the 4th, Louque would add a run with an RBI single to make it a 5-1 ball game in favor of the Bulldogs.

In the top of the 5th, a sign of life from the Lakeshore offense. Preston Scott’s hard ground ball to the shortstop was mishandled, resulting in 2 Titan runs to cut the Lutcher lead to 2.

In the bottom of the frame, Lutcher responded with 2 runs of their own after RBI singles from Carter and Luke Babin to give Lutcher the 7-3 lead.

Up Next:

Game two of the series will take place at 4:30 Friday night. If Lakeshore wins, game three will be played later that night around 7:30 p.m.

You can catch all of the high school baseball playoff action Friday night on WGNO’s Friday Night Fastball presented by Delgado Community College, education that works. Show starts at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW, followed by the replay at midnight on WGNO.